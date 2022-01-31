The former Arsenal star is set to complete a stunning deadline day move to Ibrox from the Italian giants

Aaron Ramsey has passed his medical at Rangers as he nears a stunning deadline day move to the Scottish champions, according to reports in Italy.

The Juventus midfielder arrived in Glasgow earlier today to finalise the detail of a loan move until the end of the season having struggled for regular game time in Turin.

The 31-year-old has been troubled with injuries since leaving Arsenal in 2019 and has not played for Max Allegri’s side since making a late substitute appearance in the Champions League against Zenit St. Petersburg in November.

Ramsey has fallen out of favour with Juventus boss Allegri

GlasgowWorld understands the deal is all but finalised with an official announcement expected in the coming hours.

Ramsey had been attracting strong interest from a host of Premier League clubs including Wolves and Crystal Palace as he weighed up his next move.

However, the Welsh international has opted to join Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s league leaders.

With Ramsey set to be unveiled imminently, one player unlikely to join before tonight’s deadline is Hearts centre-back John Souttar after the Tynecastle club REJECTED a fresh bid.

Souttar has already agreed a pre-contract move to Ibrox in the summer but the Scotland international is believed to be keen on a permanent switch this month.

John Souttar is still a Hearts player.

However, that now appears unlikely after Rangers launched an improved offer of around £400,000 that has subsequently been knocked back by the Jambos.

Meanwhile, Brandon Barker has departed the club by ‘mutual consent’ with a potential return to Hibernian on the cards.

The former Manchester City winger held talks with the Easter Road outfit earlier today in his pursuit of regular first-team action.