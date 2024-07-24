Johnly Yfeko has joined Exeter City on a season-long loan deal | Exeter City

The versatile left-sided defender has joined the English League One club for the upcoming season

Rangers have confirmed that B-team starlet Johnly Yfeko has joined Exeter City on a season-long loan, with an option-to-buy clause inserted into the deal.

The versatile 21-year-old defender was a regular starter for the Ibrox side’s reserve team and will now look to gain first-team experience with the English League One club, who are managed by former Celtic and Scotland defender Gary Caldwell.

Comfortable playing at centre-back or left-back, the London-born starlet began his youth career in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy system before relocating to the Midlands to join Leicester City. He moved north of the border in 2022, but was reduced to just one competitive senior appearance for the Light Blues, which came in a 2-1 Scottish League Cup victory over Greenock Morton last August.

Despite agreeing a new three-year contract extension with the Gers last November after showing up well in pre-season training, it became clear Yfeko was going to struggle to gain more first-team action in Glasgow under Philippe Clement, having trained regularly with the senior squad last term. He becomes the Grecians seventh new signing of the summer window, initially on a temporary basis with a view to making the move to the Devon-based club a permanent one next year.

Speaking for the first time since putting pen to paper with Exeter, Yfeko commented: “I first heard about the interest at the start of the window. My agent called me and he said, ‘There’s a goof coach who’s interested in you at a good club down south and we think you should have a look’. My best attribute may be my passing and covering long distances. I feel like my composure on the ball gives confidence to any team.”

Exeter boss Caldwell explained how the Gers prospect was exactly the type of player he’s been wanting to bring in this summer. He stated: “We’ve been looking for a replacement for Alex Hartridge and Johnly was a player who came up through my contacts in Scotland.

“He’s very physical, big, quick and really good on the ball. He can bring it out, play off his left foot and has a good range of passing. Johnly is someone who we think has a lot of potential, and with the work that we do with younger players, he could improve a lot while he’s here as well, but he’s someone who is ready for League One football now.”