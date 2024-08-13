Mahamadou Diarra is a Rangers transfer target | Transfermarkt

The Ibrox club have taken a closer look at the Mali international - 12 months after swapping Africa for Europe

Rangers are rumoured to be pondering a move for Mali international striker Mahamadou Diarra - 12 months after swapping Africa for Europe.

The 20-year-old, who began his career with Stade Malien in his home country, has shot to prominence since joining Austrian top-flight club WSG Tirol last summer. His form has caught the attention of various European clubs after netting four goals and providing two assists in 22 appearances.

According to Africafoot, Ibrox officials have been ‘in contact’ with Diarra’s representatives about a potential switch. It’s reported the Light Blues are ready to pay up to £1.7million for the frontman, who has been capped twice at Under-23 level.

Diarra helped Tirol avoid relegation via the playoffs last season after they finished 11th in Austria's 12-team Bundesliga. That was achieved despite the Wattens-based club being forced to relocate to Innsbruck's Tivoli Stadium as their own stadium was deemed ‘too small’ to host top-flight games.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is still hunting for reinforcements before the transfer window closes later this month and club chiefs could now step up their efforts to secure a deal for Diarra, who will be in pre-season friendly action against Bayern Munich tonight.

Elsewhere, Orlando Pirates rising star Relebohile Mofokeng has been touted with a move to Ibrox in recent months - and the South African winger has opened up on his future. The 19-year-old reportedly has a host of interested clubs across Europe tracking his progress.

However, in an interview with GQ, he claims his sole focus is on developing further. Mofokeng said: “I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve been given. It’s a privilege to contribute to the team’s success and represent my country. But this is just the beginning. I’m focused on pushing myself further, and to achieve even greater things.”