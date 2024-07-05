Relebohile Mofokeng is believed to be on Rangers radar this summer. | AFP via Getty Images

Rangers are one of the clubs battling to sign a midfielder with bags of hype

Scottish heavyweights Rangers are pushing to sign a South African whizzkid that has been likened to some of the world’s biggest stars including Spanish duo Andres Iniesta and Pedri.

Philippe Clement is hoping to lower the average age of the Light Blues team in this transfer window and has already targeted or acquired players such as Mohamed Diomande, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala, Jefte and Hamza Igmane, who are all under the age of 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Sun claims a name on Rangers’ radar is highly-rated teenager Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates. The 19-year-old made his full international debut earlier this year and is regarded as one of the hottest prospects that the country has to offer.

Last season the teenager made 32 appearances in all competitions and contributed five goals whilst providing versatility for his team by playing both as a central midfield and a winger.

His form has warranted attention from numerous clubs including Rangers, Saudi side Al-Ahly, English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and renowned talent spotters Red Bull Salzburg of Austria. Furthermore, former South Africa international Kagisho Dikgacoi has only added to the hype by comparing him to Iniesta and Pedri. He told reporters that he has no doubt that Mofokeng could perform in Europe.

“It’s the way Mofokeng has been performing,” Dikacgoi argues. “There is hype, obviously, about him going to play overseas and stuff. But I think if he can keep working hard and remain grounded, I think in the near future is one player who can perform there at that level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He got those attributes of Pedri. It’s just a matter of time that I think he can do well depending on the fact that he keeps improving on some aspects of his game.”

The youngster's father meanwhile has tipped him to follow in the footsteps of South African icon and ex-Everton and Tottenham star Steven Pienaar, who originally moved to the Netherlands before making the grade in the Premier League.

He said: “I’ll be honest – and Rele knows (my opinion) – I am praying that he can get a team in Holland,” Sechaba Mofokeng says, via SNL24.

“I said that he will only spent two years there (in the Netherlands) before moving to a big team. Holland is the best development country. I’ll make an example and say Steven Pienaar. He went to Holland. That’s what I am praying for, for my son.

“If it happens that he gets a team elsewhere, I will be happy. But I told him he would only be there for two years and then he must get a big team.