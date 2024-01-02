Rangers 'contact made' with Serie A club for ex Hibs defender amid £5.5m price tag
Philippe Clement has identified the Scotland under-21 international as a possible signing option this month
Rangers have reportedly 'made contact' with Italian side Hellas Verona to explore the prospect of a deal to bring defender Josh Doig back to Scotland.
Light Blues boss Philippe Clement wants to strengthen the left-back position during the January transfer window with Borna Barisic yet to extend his contract which is due to expire this summer and Ridvan Yilmaz failing to convince he can become a regular starter.
Former Hibs star Doig is understood to have been identified as a player who can improve the current Gers team and the Daily Record claim initial contact has been made with the Serie A club who are willing to cash in on the 21-year-old.
Doig, who still has two years remaining on his current deal, is valued at £5.5million by Verona and it remains to be seen if the Ibrox side will match that sum this month. They face potential competition from Italian top-flight rivals Torino and Monza to secure his signature.
Following two successful seasons at Easter Road, Doig left Hibernian for a sensational move to Italy in the summer of 2022. His rapid rise saw him scoop the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award after making 78 appearances for the Edinburgh club.
A full Scotland Under-21 international, he has previously been included in Steve Clarke's senior squad due to injuries to Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey but has yet to make his full international debut.