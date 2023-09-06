A full breakdown on Rangers boss Michael Beale’s current first-team squad and when their deals are set to expire.

Rangers head into the international break with ground to make up already in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Michael Beale’s side, who failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages and have instead dropped in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since reaching the final in 2022, will look to re-group over the coming days after their Old Firm derby defeat to rivals Celtic on Sunday.

It was a massively frustrating afternoon for the Light Blues just 48 hours after the transfer window slammed shut, with Beale completing his signing spree earlier this summer.

The vast majority of the first-team squad are now under contract on long-term deals. However, there are a few exceptions with the likes of Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Ryan Jack in the final 12 months of their current contracts.

Here are all 32 players that are under contract at Ibrox this season and when each of their deals is due to expire (latest data via Transfermarkt):

Tom Lawrence Contract expires: 2025

2 . Cyriel Dessers Contract expires: 2027

3 . Todd Cantwell Contract expires: 2027