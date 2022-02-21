Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side produced a lacklustre display against the Tangerines as they slipped three points behind leaders Celtic in the title race

The Scottish Premiership title race took another big swing yesterday as Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Dundee United at Tannadice in the early kick-off.

That ensured leaders Celtic opened a three-point gap at the top of the table after claiming a nail-biting 3-2 win over Dundee at Parkhead, thanks to a hat-trick from Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Following both sides’ involvement in Europe during the week, Rangers stuttering domestic form on their travels has led to a significant shift in momentum at the Premiership summit.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent shows his frustration during the 1-1 draw against Dundee United at Tannadice. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, who produced a stunning performance to beat German giants Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in midweek, were brought crashing back down to earth on Tayside after Joe Aribo’s salvaged a share of the spoils following Ross Graham’s first-half opener for the Tangerines.

The result meant the Light Blues have now failed to win any of their last four away top-flight fixtures and ex-Gers defender Craig Moore insists his old club must find a cure for their travel sickness or risk losing their grip on the title.

Defeat in the second Old Firm clash of the season at Parkhead, coupled with draws against Ross County, Aberdeen and Dundee United have allowed Ange Postecoglou’s men to leapfrog their city rivals at the Premiership summit.

Moore said: “It has to be a concern. You look at the last four away matches and it is three points from a possible 12.

“That is certainly not form that wins you titles. I still think it was a good performance from Rangers who had to bounce back from a big result in Europe.

“I felt the energy was there and the subs who came on made an impact. Sometimes you don’t get the result but it was a decent performance.”

Joe Aribo scores Rangers' equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Dundee United at Tannadice. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Moore reckons there was no excuse for Rangers dip in performance level on the back of stunning display in Germany last Thursday.

He added: “I believe those big European nights and that involvement in European football actually gives you energy as a player.

“Playing in front of sell-out stadiums gives you energy. I don’t think it will harm either side in terms of the title run in.

“Depth of squad, of course that will be tested. If you look at Rangers and Celtic they have very deep squads.”

Meanwhile, Dortmund striker Erling Haaland COULD return to fitness in time to face Rangers in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 showdown at Ibrox.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland could be back in action for the second leg of the Europa League tie against Rangers at Ibrox next week. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)

The Norwegian sat out of the first leg at the Westfalenstadion through injury and it had previously been reported the 31-year-old would struggle to play a part in the return fixture this week.

However, Haaland is believed to have taken part in a training session with Dortmund’s reserve squad this morning, according to German media outlets RevierSport and Ruhr24.