Rangers cult hero spotted partying at popular Ibrox bar after visit to vibrant Merchant City restaurant
A Rangers legend has been spotted partying at a popular bar in Glasgow’s city centre just hours after he attended the opening of a new restaurant in the Merchant City.
Marvin Andrews paid a visit to popular Gers boozer, Oswald’s Bar at the weekend after making his presence felt at the official launch of Tropical Café, where he posed for photographs with fans at the Caribbean-themed restaurant and bar on Bell Street.
The vibrant eatery is run by a team of Caribbean chefs and offers a variety of classic dishes including curry goat roti and street food consisting of spicy flatbread and curry chickpeas.
In a Facebook post, managers at the venue thanked attendees for making the event “extra special”
The post reads: “A huge thank you to everyone who joined us for the grand opening of Tropical Café. Your presence made the day extra special and we couldn’t be more grateful. If you haven’t visited yet, what are you waiting for?
“Come along and dive into the vibrant flavours of the Caribbean with our mouth-watering dishes and refreshing drinks. Experience the warm Caribbean hospitality and soak in the amazing atmosphere. We can’t wait to welcome you.”
Hours later, the former Trinidad & Tobago international popped in to Oswald’s Bar and a clip of the Ibro cult hero was shared on social media as he sang a song out loud with one reveller posting: “Marvellous Marvin Andrews is in the building."
The 49-year-old centre-back made over 50 appearances for Rangers between 2004 and 2006.