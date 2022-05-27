Billy Drummond will be remembered at Somervell Park with Ibrox stars of the past set to lace up their boots

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rangers legends team will take part in a charity match against Cambuslang Rangers this Saturday in memory of Somervell Park regular Billy Drummond.

Drummond, who sadly passed away aged just 10 in October 2020, had been diagonsed with cerebral palsy since he was born.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West of Scotland Conference B champions renamed their main stand ‘The Billy Drummond Stand’ in his honour last July.

Marvin Andrews played for many clubs around Scotland - but was at Rangers for Helicopter Sunday.

During the youngsters’ battle in hospital, Cambuslang supported the ‘Wee Billy’s Kits’ campaign, as they encouraged other clubs to donate football strips while he battled with his condition.

The club are now looking to raise funds for his family after arranging a game against some legendary Ibrox players, with the likes of nine-in-a-row heroes Marvin Andrews, Gordon Durie, Charlie Miller and Bob Malcolm set to take part.

Cambuslang Rangers boss Billy Campbell told Lanarkshire Live Sport: “I have been organising the players and different things for that.

“I am going to be managing the Cambuslang team alongside Paul (McColl) so I am in the throes of trying to pull that team together.

“I have a few bodies there already. I am trying to get a good mix of younger and older, enough bodies that when they start to pull up, I can put others on.

“I don’t want to end up with seven players or something like that! I have had people phoning me and I am trying to pull some guys together.

“I want to give them all a bit of time on the park, so I am looking forward to it.”

Tickets are currently on sale priced at £10, which can be purchased HERE or you can pay at the gate.

Hospitality and sponsorship packages are still available, while commemorative Matchday programmes will be sold, priced at £2. Kick-off is at 2pm.

A meet & greet and a Q&A with several former Gers heroes will take place after the game.