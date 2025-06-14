The latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers this weekend.

While it’s been a relatively slow start to the summer transfer window for both Celtic and Rangers, there’s still plenty to unpack as the Glasgow clubs navigate their way through the market.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines to see you through Saturday afternoon.

Rangers star backed as ‘good fit’ for European club

Exit-linked Cyriel Dessers has been urged to finalise a move to Greek outfit AEK Athens this summer. Record Sport reported earlier this week that the centre-forward has ‘shaken hands’ on a £30,000 per week deal with the Super League giants.

AEK had mad Dessers their top target for the summer following his impressive performances for the Light Blues. Now, he has been backed to be a good fit for the Greek side.

Fitness coach Paraskevas Polychronopoulos, who worked with Dessers and was at Ibrox for eight years, has discussed how the two would be a good fit for each other.

“Personally, I think it would be a very good move for Cyriel and AEK to make this transfer. He is an excellent character and highly professional. A kind person, always with a smile on his face and this is something that plays an important role,” he said, via Record Sport.

“In both his first season at Rangers and his second, he played in almost every game and that says a lot. He is always available and does not get injured. He is a classic No.9. He may not press the opposition defence as much or hold the ball well, but he knows how to be in the right position and with one touch send the ball into the net. This is his great gift.

“He is an unpredictable top striker and can score goals in many different ways, because he has a way of getting into key positions. He was the top scorer in Scotland and scored in all competitions with Rangers in both seasons.”

Celtic fan favourite backed to make return

As Celtic prepare to welcome back Kieran Tierney, speculation is rising over more potential returning players coming through the door.

The idea of Odsonne Edouard making a grand return has been a hot topic of conversation lately and former Hoops ace Scott Allan has weighed in on the idea of a Parkhead reunion with the French forward.

“I would, yeah. Fantastic player. It’s obviously a position that Celtic will be looking to add to,” Allan told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard when asked if he’d like to see Edouard back at Celtic. “I think we might see Daizen Maeda go back out to that wide area, where he was so effective in terms of his pressing and getting up and down the pitch.

“He’ll be looking to add to his goal tally come next season. I think there’s no question that it’s an area of the park where Celtic need to strengthen.

“I think the problem with the boys that are playing in the Premier League is that there’s now the chance to go to the Saudi League, where they can earn ridiculous amounts of money.

“The Kieran Tierney one is completely different because he’s a huge Celtic fan and he’s been dying to get back home and probably feels like he’s got unfinished business at Celtic.

“So it’ll be interesting but I do feel that Celtic will be looking to find the next Odsonne Edouard where they can get a tune from them and then make money from them.”