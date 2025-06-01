A claim has been made on how transfers will work at Rangers under 49ers Enterprises influence.

It’s been claimed that player trading is going to be front and centre of the Rangers takeover plan.

Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises have arrived at Ibrox and the new owners have “committed to invest £20 million into the club at this time, which will be subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting on 23 June 2025.” Cavenagh becomes chairman and Leeds United chairman Marathe - who 49ers Enterprises also owns - becomes the vice chair.

Their work at Elland Road has been widely praised and BBC Scotland’s chief sports writer, Tom English, claims that transfer business structure is something that the consortium will be putting a major focus on.

Where 49ers focus will be on Rangers transfers

He said on Sportsound: “It was said to me that at the heart of this for the new regime is player trading. That is the absolute centrepiece. Now for Rangers to be talking about player trading for the longest time, they've never done much about it. These guys, if you look at what they've done at Leeds, and this is the beauty of it for Rangers. They're not analysing on the blind here. They can see what Paraag Marathe has done as chairman of Leeds over the last two seasons since the 49ers Enterprises took control of the club. They can see the template there and it's astonishingly impressive.

“Their player trading, in those two years they've made over £170 million and have sold players for over £170 million while winning the Championship, while bringing in players for small money or no money or some decent money in places and building a new team that the fans love. You talk to some Leeds United fans, and it's very rare you get this, you talk to Leeds United fans and journalists who cover the beat. They say that the regime at Leeds is incredibly popular.

“You don't get that in too many places because of what they've done. They've recreated the team, they've brought in characters, they've brought in leaders, they've brought a soul and an identity to the team in very quick order. Now if Rangers fans could only look at that and go yes please, because there are certain parallels. There are certain parallels between the Leeds of two years ago pre-49ers taking control and the Rangers of now.”

Rangers duo could go in 49ers revolution

For player trading to work, players could exit Rangers, and Nico Raskin and Cyriel Dessers are mentioned as two examples of those who could go to help make it functional. English added: “They're facing some of the same challenges. So if you're a Rangers fan you'd have to be very very excited, but these guys aren't coming in and flashing the cash around the place. If they have it, we don't know how much they have, they're not going to say, oh by the way all hubristic, we've got £100 million to spend on players, because selling clubs will see them coming.

“I'm not saying that they have or they haven't, but they wouldn't do that even if they had. Player trading is, and I think what's going to happen, I think it's pretty clear from people that I speak to, if there is a decent bid for Nico Raskin, Nico Raskin is gone. If there's a decent bid for Dessers, which there has been and it's turned down, Dessers is gone. That's what they're going to do, they're going to be ruthless and I think that's what needs to be. The template is obviously Leeds on a bigger scale, there's one closer to home, Celtic.”