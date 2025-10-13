An Ibrox hero has offered his take on Danny Rohl’s potential appointment as Russell Martin's permanent successor

Billy Dodds has warned Rangers’ new American owners that appointing Danny Rohl as their new permanent boss will NOT go down well with supporters due to one specific reason.

The German coach remains the odds-on favourite to take over the Ibrox hotseat as Russell Martin’s successor after leading candidate Steven Gerrard decided to walk away from negotiations in London on Saturday evening.

It’s understood Light Blues chairman Andrew Cavenagh is still hopeful of making an appointment before this weekend’s Premiership clash with Dundee United, with the likes of Slaven Bilic, Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna among other names linked with the vacancy.

But former Gers frontman Dodds, who worked under caretaker boss Barry Ferguson last season as part of an interim coaching team, doesn’t believe ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Rohl would be a popular appointment among the fanbase.

Why Rangers fans won’t want Danny Rohl

The 36-year-old has been out of work since leaving the troubled EFL Championship side at the start of September amid their financial struggles.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Dodds said: “I’m not saying he’s not a good manager. I have heard that he is, but it’s kind of rinse and repeat and I don’t think the Rangers fans want that.

“I think it’s huge that the hierarchy at Rangers take the fans into account this time. You could rattle out who is left - Derek McInnes and Kevin Muscat, and you could even throw in Barry.

“I didn’t want to mention Barry because people would think I am punting him, and I don’t want to do that. But you have to listen to the fans in this one, when you go down that route., that Championship route, again after what’s happened.”

Danny Rohl impresses Rangers officials during interview process

Rohl was interview previously for the role back in June but was later removed from the club’s shortlist when they discovered it would take a seven-figure compensation fee to prize him away from Hillsborough.

However, the 36-year-old has reportedly impressed senior Gers officials again amid claims he has even started looking at former Gers star to join his backroom staff.

49ers Enterprises also have strong links with Red Bull and Rohl also ticks that box, having started his coaching journey at RB Leipzig before he took up assistant roles at Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team.