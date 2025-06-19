Rangers are experiencing a major summer of change both on and off the pitch

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are expected to appoint David McCallum as the club’s long-term head of academy as they look to finalise their restructure ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Light Blues were taken over by the San Francisco 49ers Group at the end of May, with Kevin Thelwell crucially being assigned the task of reviewing a number of different areas at the club from top to bottom. Rangers have been without a head of academy since April 2024 when Zeb Jacobs left the club to take up a similar position in the Netherlands with Eredvisie giants Feyenoord.

Prior to that, the former Royal Antwerp man had been at the club for three years, rising from a position as academy coach to being the head of academy within that timeframe while reporting directly to managers such as Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and Philippe Clement.

David McCallum has been acting as interim head of academy at Rangers for over a year and now looks likely to secure the role on a permanent basis, according to reports from Rangers Review.

McCallum, who was formerly Queen's Park's head of youth academy and coach education co-ordinator at the Scottish FA, moved to Rangers as an academy coach and technical co-ordinator in 2015. He later moved up to become head of the professional phase and B team coach in 2021 before securing his current role.

He’s been tasked with overseeing the development of players in the team’s Under-16 squad and is expected to work closely with Russell Martin after his arrival as first team manager.

Rangers continue to search for head of performance

Rangers are currently in the process of a big shake up both in terms of personnel on the pitch and also behind the scenes at boardroom level and on the training ground.

Kevin Thelwell’s list of priorities is slowly being ticked off but a new problem arose earlier this month when it was confirmed that head of performance Sam Pooley had departed to take up the same position with English Championship side West Brom.

Pooley’s exit continues an ongoing exodus which has included the interim coaching team, 13 youth players and senior stars Leon Balogun, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence amongst others.

