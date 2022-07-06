Rangers have finalised a deal to sign PAOK striker Antonio Colak, with the Croatian international travelling to the UK this afternoon to complete a medical.
It is understood an offer of around £1.8million plus bonuses has been accepted by the Greek outfit and the frontman is now set to sign a three-year-deal with the Ibrox club, according to The Athletic.
GlasgowWorld reported last week Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side had agreed the outline of the transfer with PAOK but there was a minor delay as the Super League club sought to identify a replacement before allowing Coalk to leave.
After having two previous bids knocked back, an agreement has now been reached in priniciple, with Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos reporting that a THIRD Light Blues offer has got “really close” to PAOK’s demands.
The 28-year-old will become Rangers first summer signing, following the pre-contract arrival of John Souttar and will provide a third attacking option as he attempts to dislodge talisman Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe from the starting XI.
German-born Colak is already a familiar face to supporters, having scored twice at Ibrox last summer while on loan at Swedish side Malmo to eliminate Rangers from Champions League qualifying.
With Joe Aribo’s proposed move to Southampton expected to be rubber-stamped in the coming days, his departure will free up signifcant funds for Van Bronckhorst to strengthen his squad.
It has been a largely quiet start to the transfer window for the Glasgow giants but Colak’s arrival could spark the club’s summer business into overdrive now that the holiday season is over and international players have returned to the fold.
Colak, who counts FC Nurnberg, Hoffenheim and HNK Rijeka among his former clubs, has featured in two friendly matches for PAOK during their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands.