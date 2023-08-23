10 Rangers deals that can still be completed before transfer window closes - gallery
The summer transfer window is rapidly nearing an end but there is still plenty of deal that Rangers could finalise this month.
Michael Beale’s summer squad rebuild is reaching its conclusion - and the Rangers manager will now be focused on moving several fringe players on.
The Englishman has just eight days to do so, however, before the window slams shut. A number of deals could still be pushed over the line in terms of potential incomings and outgoings.
Midfielder Glen Kamara looks set to become the latest high-profile departure with a permanent £5.5million move to Leeds United close to being finalised and there are other players exploring exit options.
Defensively, Beale might still be keen on bringing in a left-sided option, with Borna Barisic and injury-prone Ridvan Yilmaz attracting European interest.
Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the 10 pieces of transfer business that Rangers could still look to complete before the deadline: