The summer transfer window is rapidly nearing an end but there is still plenty of deal that Rangers could finalise this month.

Michael Beale’s summer squad rebuild is reaching its conclusion - and the Rangers manager will now be focused on moving several fringe players on.

The Englishman has just eight days to do so, however, before the window slams shut. A number of deals could still be pushed over the line in terms of potential incomings and outgoings.

Midfielder Glen Kamara looks set to become the latest high-profile departure with a permanent £5.5million move to Leeds United close to being finalised and there are other players exploring exit options.

Defensively, Beale might still be keen on bringing in a left-sided option, with Borna Barisic and injury-prone Ridvan Yilmaz attracting European interest.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the 10 pieces of transfer business that Rangers could still look to complete before the deadline:

1 . Jonathan Panzo - IN Beale has been a long-term admirer of the left-sided Nottingham Forest defender, who spent a successful spell on loan at Coventry City last season. It’s all gone a bit quiet on that front since it was reported he was ‘close’ to move to Ibrox earlier this summer.

2 . Ben Davies - OUT The out-of-favour centre-back could be shipped out after falling behind Souttar and Balogun in the pecking order. Has had injury issues but nothing concrete has emerged in terms of possible transfer interest. If he is to leave, Rangers will need to move quickly.

3 . Ianis Hagi - OUT The Romanian player has voiced his frustration over a lack of game time since returning to full fitness after a year-long absence due to a knee injury. His agent is actively exploring other options, with Beale unable to offer him regular football.