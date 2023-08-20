Rangers reached Viaplay Cup quarter-finals after beating Greenock Morton on Saturday and Celtic will hope to join them when they take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park today.

Michael Beale’s much-changed side made hard work of knocking out their Championship opponents to advance in the competition, but Brendan Rodgers face a stern test against fellow Premiership rivals Killie, who have enjoyed a strong start to the season.

Meanwhile, the transfer window remains open for the next 11 days and both Glasgow clubs could make further moves, with outgoings still expected. Here are the latest transfer news headlines on Sunday, August 20:

Rangers star ‘to finalise’ Leeds United transfer

Leeds United-bound Glen Kamara will finalise his exit from Rangers in the coming days, according to The Fourth Official.

The Finland international is expected to be available for around £5million due to a release clause which is active in his Ibrox contract and it seems increasingly likely that Elland Road will be his next destination, despite Michael Beale suggesting that wasn’t the case last week.

A move to the EFL Championship side hinged on Tyler Adams departure for AFC Bournemouth and his permanent exit was confirmed on Saturday, freeing up some funds for Kamara to head south of the border.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reporteed last month that both clubs were close to striking an agreement over a transfer for the central midfielder and interest has now resurfaced, with manager Daniel Farke keen to bolster several outfield positions. A deal could now be completed as early as next week.

Celtic ‘weighing up’ move for Danish Under-21 striker

Brendan Rodgers has set his sights on strengthening his attacking options and the Hoops are reportedly considering a move for Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden.

The Danish Under-21 international scored 10 goals in 37 appearances for the Superliga outfit last season and has started the new campaign in a rich vien of form, scoring once and contributing two assists in four games so far.

Kvistgaarden, who signed a contract extension with Brondby back in March to keep him at the club until 2027, has featured at various youth levels for Denmark and played alongside current Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley against Scotland Under-21s last year.