Rangers' Nicolas Raskin has picked up an injury in pre-season | SNS Group

An update on the Belgian who was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge in last Saturday's 2-1 friendly defeat to Ajax

Rangers have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the new season after Philippe Clement confirmed that midfielder Nicolas Raskin is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines through injury.

The Belgian midfielder limped off during last weekend’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Ajax in the Netherlands after being on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Branco van den Boomen. The 23-year-old was later spotted leaving the stadium on crutches a, with Clement admitting it was a real cause for concern.

Fans have been waiting patiently for an update on Raskin, who has been unfortunate with injuries since arriving in Glasgow from Belgian outfit Standard Liege. He was ruled out of action for two months last season and now faces another extended period on the treatment table judging by Clement’s latest comments.

Providing a timescale for his fellow countryman’s return after scans revealed the full extent of Raskin’s injury, Clement suggested that he could potentially miss the club’s first three Scottish Premiership fixtures of the campaign and both legs of their Champions League third qualifying round.

Speaking to Rangers TV on Friday, Clement said: "Raskin will be out for five to six weeks. I expected it to be worse if I saw him straight after the game but still it is a really bad injury, bad timing also because we are going to miss him in the beginning of the season that is clear.”

Meanwhile, Clement has issued a fitness update on James Tavernier amid strong transfer links to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor. The Gers boss confirmed the 32-year-old club captain and playmaker Todd Cantwell are both nearing a return to the training pitch, but the same can’t be said for summer signing Hamza Igamane, who is training individually as he continues to get up to speed and is not yet deemed ready to join the first-team squad.

He added: "James Tavernier is getting better, he is close to training with the team, and Todd [Cantwell] is training with the team but is not ready to play with the first team so he will play with the second team on Saturday. For Hamza [Igamane] It is a massive change of culture, the life here, the way of training, the way of working, and the language also so we have an interpreter here to translate for him. He is behind the others for the moment, and we are working with him individually to make him stronger before we put him in the collective training.

“We are going to go into a massive month of August and September, October, November with a lot of games so we need to make the whole squad ready for that and make sure that they have enough playing minutes in their legs. That is the physical part but that is also of course the tactical and technical part. We need to use these games also to do the right things together.”