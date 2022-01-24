The centre-back is out of contract in the summer and is interesting West Brom and Nottingham Forest

Two English Championship clubs are battling it out to secure the pre-contract signing of Rangers defender Connor Goldson, according to a report.

The 29-year-old centre-back looks certain to quit the Ibrox club when his contract expires in the summer and is free to discuss a move with interested parties this month.

According to the Scottish Sun, Goldson is wanted by promotion-chasing duo Nottingham Forest and West Brom, with one further unnamed club said to be pushing hard for his signature.

Rangers' Connor Goldson is wanted by Championship clubs in England. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The former Brighton star, who has played 195 games and scoring 17 goals during his time with the Light Blues, has been in talks with club officials over a new deal throughout the season but as of yet has failed to agree a new contract.

As a result, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already agreed a pre-contract for Hearts defender John Souttar, who is viewed as a direct replacement for Goldson.

A £300,000 bid to bring Souttar in this month was rejected by the Jambos during the weekend, with boss Robbie Neilson stating: “We have had a bid in, but that has been knocked out of the ballpark.

“We value John very highly and until that valuation is met then he will be a Hearts player.”

Rangers are believed to be relaxed over Goldson’s situation and are in no rush to sell him during the January transfer window.

Goldson was an important member of the Gers squad during last season’s unbeaten domestic campaign and his role in the side remains of upmost importance in the club’s pursuit of securing a potential £30million Champions League spot next season.

It is expected that if he played his part in achieving that prize, Goldson will be allowed to leave the Scottish champions with the club’s best wishes.

Nottingham Forest are currently eight in the Champions table, while West Brom are occupying a a play-off place in fifth.

Meanwhile, Rangers pre-contract move for Vitesse Arnhem defender Danilho Doekhi hangs in the balance after manager Thomas Letsch played down transfer speculation linking his captain with a move to Glasgow.

Rangers are reported to be interested in defender Danilho Doekhi. (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)

GlasgowWorld reported earlier this month Doekhi, who is in the final six months of his current deal with the Dutch club, was being tracked by various European clubs.

Van Bronckhorst has been credited with an interest in the imposing centre-half for some time as he looks to bolster his defensive options.

Doekhi recently dropped a hint over his future after confirming “a beautiful February is coming”, but Letsch has shrugged off an impending move.