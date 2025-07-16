A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer stories for Wednesday.

Celtic and Rangers are both expected to oversee several more deals this summer, with incoming and outgoing players both linked to the Old Firm clubs. The two rivals are both preparing for Champions League qualification matches, alongside their usual battle at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic will be gunning for another title triumph, while this new dawn on Ibrox will give Rangers fans hopes of a much more realistic battle with their closest rivals.

As the excitement of the transfer window continues to unfold, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest stories on the rumour mill.

European duo ‘interested’ in signing Rangers defender

Rangers are enjoying an active summer transfer window so far, with six new senior signings through the door already. As they enter this exciting new chapter, they are ensuring their squad is stacked with the best possible players.

The Light Blues have also been making room on the wage bill, having already released the likes of Ianis Hagi and Leon Balogun. Others are expected to be moved on before the new season starts and Rangers aren’t without clubs interested in signing both experienced and up and coming players.

According to Record Sport, Belgian club duo Zulte Waregem and Westerlo are both ‘interested’ in signing Clinton Nsiala on a loan deal this summer. The defender moved to Ibrox last year on a free transfer from AC Milan and initially started with the B team.

Since his arrival, Nsiala has been given several opportunities with the first team set-up and has made 13 senior appearances so far, contributing a goal and as assist in that time as well.

With minimal senior experience but a big future to look ahead to, Nsiala could be loaned out to gain value minutes as a senior player.

Ex-Celtic prospect makes SPFL return

Former Celtic prospect Ts’oanelo Lets’osa is ready to get stuck back into Scottish football following his return to the SPFL. The midfielder has signed for Championship side Partick Thistle on a two-year deal, following a stint in Belgium with Lommel. He made the move to the Challenger Pro League club after rejecting a new deal at Parkhead.

Speaking to the club’s website, Lets’osa said it is a ‘privilege’ to have signed for the Jags, who finished fourth in the Championship standings last season.

Head coach Mark Wilson said: “Ts’oanelo was one who was on our radar and we were pleased to have him in. He caught the eye immediately.”

“He is a mobile number 8 who gets about the pitch quickly and he also has real quality. He is always looking to play forward passes and support the play.

“Tsoanelo obviously has a wealth of experience coming through the Celtic Academy and then starring for their B Team and getting the chance to play in Europe when he got his move to Lommel.”

