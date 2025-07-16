Rangers and Celtic transfer business has been discussed by a former Premier League player

A pundit has backed Rangers to make a move to sign one former player - but spots Celtic problems in chasing Manchester United talent.

Both sides of the Old Firm are looking to gear up for Champions League qualification matches alongside the return of Premiership action. While Celtic don’t get underway in a competitive sense until August, Rangers face their first set of top table qualifiers this month against Panathinaikos.

Signings will be made between now and the end of the window, with Celtic linked with signing Tyrell Malacia from Man Utd. Greg Taylor’s exit leaves them needing left back cover for Kieran Tierney while Rangers have been raiding England as part of their summer shopping. Amid financial woe at Sheffield Wednesday, new head coach Russell Martin has been linked to a swoop for ex Ibrox attacker Josh Windass.

Paul Robinson verdict on Man Utd star to Celtic

Speaking to Inside Track, former Leeds United, Tottenham, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley keeper Paul Robinson has provided his verdict on both deals. Formerly of PSV plus Feyenoord and a Dutch international, the ex stopper reckons Celtic will struggle to meet wage demands and a return home could be a better solution for leaving Manchester United.

He said: “I’m not so sure that Celtic can compete with the wages he might get offered elsewhere, or what it would take to sign him permanently. He’s a top quality player and still only 25 years old – he’s not had a look-in at Manchester United and was loaned out last year.

“It would look a good fit and a great deal, but I think there’ll be other suitors for him. I think a move back to the Eredivisie would seem more obvious. The type of wages that he’ll get offered back in Holland would be more appealing to Malacia.”

Josh Windass to Rangers verdict

Meanwhile, Robinson sees no such issues with Rangers being able to tempt Windass back north, having already signed Djeidi Gassama from the Owls this summer amid their woes. He said of the attacker: “It’s an easy pick, isn’t it? With the state of Sheffield Wednesday at the moment. He’s only got one season left on his contract as well. He’s a player I like, he’s a grafter, he works extremely hard and you know what you’re going to get from him every single week.

“He scored 13 goals last season and seven before, so I wouldn’t see him as a replacement for the likes of Dessers or Igamane, he would play in a deeper role. When you look at the type of players Russell Martin is looking to bring in, Windass is the type of player you can look at in the dressing room and know what you’re getting from him.

“With Sheffield Wednesday in the state they’re in, it could be an easy pick for Rangers. It would be a good fit for both parties I think, and for Russell Martin, he can take advantage of what is a poor situation at Sheffield Wednesday.”