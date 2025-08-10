The latest transfer news for Celtic and Rangers this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Premiership is back in full swing and there’s still time for cubs to complete signings and sales before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Both Celtic and Rangers remain linked with lingering business in these final weeks of the window, as both clubs are looking to bolster their squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As another weekend in Scotland’s top flight unfolds, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines on the rumour mill.

Barry Ferguson quotes £15m fee for Rangers star

Barry Ferguson has weighed in on the recent interest shown in Nicolas Raskin and is confident Rangers can demand ‘big money’ from a sale, should they opt to cash in this window.

The Belgian midfielder has been attracting attention from English clubs recently, while the Light Blues are eager to tie him down to a new contract. His current terms are due to expire in 2027 but Raskin has admitted he is happy at Ibrox and is keen to remain so long as the club want to keep him.

Former interim manager Ferguson has backed Raskin to be a success in England’s Premier League and believes Rangers could demand at least a £15 million pay day for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nico can play in the Premier League all day long. I worked with him for three months. He has all the attributes and is still at a brilliant age,” Ferguson told Record Sport.

“He still has some things he needs to tidy up on, but he understands that. He's got an opinion which I liked. He's really interested and keen to learn. All day long he can play in the Premier League.

“Now, Rangers have got to be looking for big money for Nico. I am looking at £15 million at least for Nico - and the rest!”

Raskin contributed five goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season from the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Celtic ace joins sixth Italian club of his career

Former Celtic ace Liam Henderson has put pen to paper to join the sixth Italian club of his career. The midfielder has signed for Serie B side Sampdoria, where he will be managed by another former Parkhead player.

Massimo Donati is the current head coach of the Italian side, having taken the job just last month ahead of the new season. Sampdoria finished 17th in Serie B last season and will be pushing for a much stronger run this time round.

Henderson arrives at his new club following the end of a four-year stint with Empoli. The 29-year-old’s career started at Celtic before his permanent exit in 2018.

Henderson has played in Italy since then, first signing Bari and then moving on to Hellas Verona. Henderson has since spent loan and permanent stints at Empoli, Lecce and Palermo before his latest switch to Sampdoria.