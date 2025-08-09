The Go Ahead Eagles sporting director hasn’t been impressed with how the Hoops have approached signing Jakob Breum

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go Ahead Eagles sporting director Jan Willem van Dop has aimed a brutal swipe at the way Celtic have attempted to sign winger Jakob Breum - claiming they should follow Rangers example when conducting transfer business.

The Hoops have made little progress in their drawn-out pursuit of the Danish Under-21 international after having several bids turned down by the Eredivisie club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutch side concluded a swift £4.4 million deal with Rangers for Finnish international Oliver Antman last week in time for head coach Russell Martin to register the wide man for their Champions League third round qualifier against Viktoria Plzen.

And it paid dividends with Antman making an immediate impact on his Light Blues debut by contributing two assists in the 3-0 first leg rout of the Czech outfit.

Celtic have had three offers of £1.5m, £1.7m and £2.6m for Breum booted out by the Eagles, with reports in the Netherlands suggesting they want at least £6 million for him because he former club, Odense, are due 25 per cent of any future transfer fee due to a sell-on clause when he left Denmark.

Go Ahead Eagles chief aims transfer dig at Celtic

Comparing his negotiations with both Glasgow giants, Van Drop was full of praise for the way Ibrox chiefs handled the deal for Antman, but fired a dig at Parkhead officials for dragging their heels over Breum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with Algemeen Dagblad, he said: “There was some interest from Celtic for Jakob Breum, but we felt the gap was too wide. Things moved very quickly with Oliver Antman and Glasgow Rangers. Celtic could have taken a leaf out of Rangers' book, haha.”

Breum has missed the last two games for the KNVB Cup holders due to an ankle injury, but manager Melvin Boel has indicated he is likely to return to the fold this weekend.

It’s remains unclear if Celtic will follow up their interest in Breum with a fourth bid, but the player recently hinted he would be open to a move elsewhere.

“Time will tell,” he stated. “There’s still one month left, but as long as I’m here, I’ll do my best. It’s a boring answer, but that’s the way it is. Now that important players have left, other players have to step up.”