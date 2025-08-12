The latest transfer headlines and talking points for Celtic and Rangers this week.

We are now into the final weeks of the summer transfer window, so any business deals need to start to accelerate before the risk of collapse.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer updates for both Celtic and Rangers following the latest string of Scottish Premiership results.

Rangers deter Premier League pursuit with £25m price tag

Rangers have deterred some of the interest being shown in star midfielder Nico Raskin. The 24-year-old has been the subject of plenty of attention this transfer window but the club aren’t willing to let him go easy.

Wolves have been credited with interest in Raskin as they look to replace some key departed players. However, according to Sportsboom, the Premier League outfit have been ‘put off’ the scene after discovering Rangers’ asking price for the Belgian international.

Wolves had been preparing an official bid for Raskin but the Light Blues’ transfer fee has become a major sticking point in their pursuit. The report claims that Rangers have placed a hefty £25 million price tag over Raskin’s head in attempt to sway interest away from him. The midfielder is a key part of the club’s plans this season as they look to close the gap on Celtic.

With Wolves now seemingly out of the picture, scouts from other Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion have been sent to keep an eye on Raskin.

Ex-Celtic star backs comeback for Parkhead ace

Former Celtic star Kelvin Wilson has backed Auston Trusty to follow a similar path to his own at Parkhead.

The ex-Hoops defender had a tough start to his time at the club and Trusty, who was backed to make waves following his £6 million arrival from Sheffield United, is in a similar situation.

Trusty has slipped down the pecking order but Wilson has urged supporters and professionals not to write him off just yet.

“I think every player is different. Some get a little bit complacent and think it’s going to be easy going up to Celtic. And it’s not. You can’t just win a game 1-0 because you’re going to get hammered by the press and fans. You’ve got to win convincingly and play well week in, week out,” Wilson told Record Sport.

“I think for the lad, he’s had his first season, he knows what it’s about now. It’s just getting into your mindset of what you need to do to be a Celtic player. It’s a winning mentality. People don’t understand when you say that. You learn how to win.

“You’ve got to be a winner. You win at all costs. You don’t go up there expecting someone to win you the game.

“I think every player has to go, ‘I’m going to win us the game today.’ Whether that’s you score a goal, whether that’s you make a great tackle, whether you block one off the line, that’s the mentality you have to have.

“I’m going to win us the game today. However I do it, I’m going to make sure. And that’s the mentality I had in my second season.”