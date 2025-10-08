Rangers are in a state of flux and their Tottenham loanee is one man at the centre of it.

Tottenham have had their stance on Mikey Moore’s loan at Rangers revealed in a new report.

The winger has had a tough stint so far at Ibrox and is yet to net in his handful of appearances, but that is hardly surprising, given the turmoil going on around him. Russell Martin has been sacked as head coach after just 123 days with talks ongoing to find a replacement quickly, Rangers currently in the bottom six of the Premiership. He is highly thought of at Tottenham and has been sent to Scotland to develop his senior game.

Some have wondered whether calamity at Rangers could see Tottenham move to bring him back south, but while there is a recall option, there are no plans yet to hit that button. There are Championship clubs though who are standing waiting to offer an alternate to the Tottenham loanee.

Mikey Moore at Rangers assessed

An Evening Standard report states: “As loan spells go, Mikey Moore's time at Rangers does not appear to have been much fun. Moore must feel like he's spent the two months since being spun in a washing machine. Now, at least, he has been presented with a much-needed reset.

“There has been frustration aimed at Moore from sections of the fanbase, unhappy with his lack of impact. That he has restricted opportunities for academy prospect Finley Curtis has also not helped. A new manager will offer a clean slate and hopefully a better platform from which to succeed. With Rangers being so poor this season, there have been no dominant performances and the attackers have had little to work with.

“Spurs are understood to have the option to recall Moore from his loan move. There are no immediate plans to do so, but a number of Championship clubs are believed to be keen on signing the teenager. It is therefore a crucial few months ahead before the January transfer window, with it important both that Moore is regularly playing and that he is developing.”

What has Mikey Moore said about Rangers?

Moore told Rangers TV of his move: “As soon as I heard Rangers were interested and wanted me to come, it was a massive opportunity for me. I’m excited to be here and hopefully I can show the fans and everyone what I can do.

“I’ve always loved Rangers as a club. My family have always loved them. I think with the new boss and the way that we play, it’s a great place to be at the minute. There is massive history at the club. I wanted to come to a place where you need to win every week.

"At this club you need to go out and beat the team that you’re up against every single week. That’s what is expected of you. I want to play under that sort of pressure .As an attacker I feel that I can bring goals and assists. The main reason that I play football is because I want to excite people in the stadium. There is no better thing as a fan watching a player and he’s going out and getting at people; being fearless in the way that he plays. I think that sums me up as a player.”