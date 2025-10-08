The Man Utd and England legend has been talking Rangers and Celtic this week.

Wayne Rooney has told the next Rangers manager what to expect when arriving at Ibrox - and it’s a challenge shared with Celtic.

The Light Blues are already hunting a for a new gaffer after Russell Martin’s head coach tenure was ended after 123 days. They are in the Premiership’s bottom six, nine points off Celtic and 11 away from Hearts, while also losing their two opening league phase games in the Europa League. Rumblings on who comes next are ongoing but Man Utd and England legend Rooney says one thing will be clear.

He has coached against Martin in the EFL, having previously been Birmingham City, Derby County and Plymouth Argyle manager. Rooney doesn’t believe the sacked Rangers coach is a bad manager but the need to win at Ibrox and Celtic is the be all and end all of life in either of Glasgow’s hot seats.

Wayne Rooney on Rangers and Celtic pressure.

He told talkSPORT: “It’s a difficult one. It’s their club and I’m sure Russell Martin will say himself, ‘it didn’t work out.’ The results weren’t good enough. I know, I’ve been through that, and it’s not easy. It’s a lonely place to be when that happens, but sometimes they can go too far.

“But that’s probably lost out of the game, the passion, and you don’t want to overstep the mark, but you want to see a bit more passion in the game. It’s sad for him. I wish him all the best, and I’m sure he will come back. He’s a fantastic coach. I’ve coached against him, and he’s a really good coach. Sadly, he just hasn’t found the right club in Rangers.

“Especially in Scotland (you must win), no disrespect to the other teams, but Rangers and Celtic. If you’re the Rangers manager and you’re not winning, then the pressure is going to be on. Unfortunately, he’s lost his job, and that’s the way it goes. We’ve seen it with rumours about other managers, who haven’t been job for long. Unless you’re winning, you’re always in danger, and you’re getting sacked.”

Would Wayne Rooney return to management?

Any notion of Rooney even being linked with the Rangers role have been snuffed out by the former forward who is happy to learn more about the world of punditry. He has recently stepped into a new role with Match of the Day and has his own podcast.

Rooney added: “I’m happy with what I’m doing. I’m still learning in the punditry world and trying to get better at that. I get to see my kids play more instead of the pressures of management. If the right one comes up, after what’s happened in my previous jobs I doubt it, I'm not stupid. I can be honest about that. I’m happy doing what I’m doing.

The international break allows Rangers chiefs some time to get their new gaffer in place before a return to league business versus Dundee United. Celtic meanwhile will take on Dundee at Dens Park.