The Liverpool hero is in Saudi Arabia currently.

Former Rangers midfielder Pedro Mendes has left the door open to a possible return to the managerial chair for Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool icon guided the club to a Premiership title win in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa later that year. Rangers have not won the league since and it now falls on Philippe Clement to be the next boss to try to deliver that glory.

Ex-star Mendes can see Gerrard - now in Saudi Arabia with Al Ettifaq - returning to Rangers if a shock axe was to be wielded on Clement at some stage. Throwing away another title is something that simply can’t happen in Mendes’ eyes.

He told Boyle Sports: “Steven Gerrard did a good job at Rangers so a return in the future is always possible. With the job he did in winning the title it means the door would always be open to a return later in his career.

“But at the moment the board and the fans are keen on Philippe Clement. There has been a really good feeling about him since the moment he signed and I think he needs to be allowed to prepare the team as he wants so he can win a title with Rangers.

“There are a lot of things going on at Rangers at the moment with important players like Borna Barisic and John Lundstram both leaving. One thing that Rangers fans are really proud of is their history and how many titles they have won so Celtic being one away from 55 is a matter of concern. Rangers need to open up that gap again.

“Last year they did the most difficult thing in catching up to Celtic but then they just threw everything away in two or three games. It's their mentality that’s important. To play for a team like Rangers is not enough to just be a good player. You need to have a very, very strong mentality because every game has to be a win.