Robby McCrorie is closing in on a move away from Rangers this summer | (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A Rangers transfer deal is set to reach a conclusion.

Robby McCrorie is set to depart Rangers and join Kilmarnock.

The back-up goalkeeper has played deputy to the likes of Allan McGregor and now Jack Butland during his time at Ibrox, having come through the academy. He has had time on loan at Berwick Rangers, Queen of the South, Morton and Livingston but first team chances at the Light Blues have been few and far between.

Liam Kelly’s return to the club has pushed him further down the pecking order and makes adding to his seven appearances slim. Kilmarnock have Europa League qualifiers to look forward to and Derek McInnes needs a new keeper after Will Dennis returned to Bournemouth following his loan spell.

According to the Scottish Sun, McCrorie “is on the verge of agreeing a permanent two-year deal with the Ayrshire outfit.” He jetted out with Rangers to their pre-season camp in Holland this week but Kilmarnock are hoping to conclude talks in the next 24 hours, with Aberdeen also linked with signing him.

It has been a busy summer between the sticks at Rangers. Number one Jack Butland has had passing links over a return to the Premier League, with academy graduate Kelly back at the club after time with Livingston, QPR and most recently Motherwell.