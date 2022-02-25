Rangers have been drawn against Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last-16 after knocking out favourites Borussia Dortmund last night.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side booked their spot in this morning’s draw after completing a famous two-legged victory over the German giants.
The Light Blues drew 2-2 at Ibrox with the Bundesliga outfit to complete a notable 6-4 aggregate success in their play-off tie.
The Ibrox club were unseeded in the draw, meaning they could face one of eight seeded teams which included Eintracht Frankfurt, Monaco, West Ham, Red Star Belgrade, Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Spartak Moscow.
Having finished top of their qualifying group ahead of Braga and FC Midtjylland, Red Star will provide formidable opposition for the Scottish champions.
Dejan Stankovic’s side won the Serbian Super Liga for the seventh time last season and have faced the Gers once before in European competition.
Nacho Novo’s first-leg winner at Ibrox in 2007 saw Rangers progress to the group stage of the Champions League.
Some fans had hoped for an all-British tie against Premier League side West Ham United but it is a favourable draw for Rangers, who will seek to create history by reaching the Europa League quarter finals for the first time.
The first leg will take place at Ibrox on march 10 and the return fixture on March 17.
Europa League last-16 draw in full:
Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen
Barcelona Vs Galatasaray
Braga Vs AC Monaco
FC Porto Vs Lyon
RANGERS Vs Red Star Belgrade
RB Leipzig Vs Spartak Moscow
Real Betis Vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Sevilla Vs West Ham United