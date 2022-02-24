The Light Blues held the Bundesliga heavyweights to a 2-2 draw in front of a sell-out crowd at Ibrox

Rangers celebrate a famous win over Dortmund at Ibrox.

Rangers claimed a sensational scalp by knocking out Borussia Dortmund 6-4 on aggregate in the Europa League to book a place in the last-16.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side finished the job they started in Germany last week by holding the German giants to a 2-2 draw in front of an electric atmosphere at Ibrox.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an enthralling 90 minutes of high-tempo football in which both sides traded blows, but the Light Blues soaked up a tidal wave of pressure from the visitors to seal their spot in Friday’s draw.

Captain James Tavernier led by example as the full-back’s double cancelled out strikes from Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malen to send one of the competition favourites crashing out.

It was a historic night for the Gers as they put Scottish football firmly on the map.

Potential last-16 opponents (seeded teams): Crvena Zvezda, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, AC Monaco, Spartak Moscow, West Ham United

GlasgowWorld rates how Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side performed:

ALLAN McGREGOR - 9

Produced some important saves throughout the match. Point-blank save denied Brandt in the early stages but had no chance with Bellingham’s equaliser or Malen’s clever goal. Produced a superb fingertip save to thwart Malen and reacted well to Meunier’s chance

JAMES TAVERNIER - 10

Dortmund did respond through Jude Bellingham.

Arguably one of his best ever performances in a Gers shirt. Looked to support attacks from the first whistle, sending a perfectly weighted free-kick which Morelos headed over in the opening minutes. Nerveless spot-kick and got on the end of Bassey’s cross to lash home the leveller. Had a penalty claim waved away after being pushed over by Bellingham

CONNOR GOLDSON - 7

Gifted Dortmund their equaliser after a mistake and looked uncomfortable at times. Long ball in behind the Dortmund defence saw Morelos force a save out of Kobel but looked happier after switch to a back five

CALVIN BASSEY - 8

Found it tough going in the first-half as Dortmund laid siege on the Rangers goal. Produced a great challenge on Hazard at the start of the second half and was tenacious in the tackle. Posed the Germans a few problems with his forward running

BORNA BARISIC - 7

Terrific sliding challenge thwarted a Dortmund attack after 13 minutes. Involved in a nasty clash with Meunier but was able to continue after receiving treatment. Performance level dipped thereafter and gave the ball away cheaply at times. Subbed at half-time

RYAN JACK - 8

Relatively quiet in the first-half, spending the majority of it pinned back inside his own half. Fired an effort over the bar from a promising position and continued to battle away in the middle of the park

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 8

Took one for the team after wiping out Hazard when Rangers looked short on numbers at the back. Unfortunate touch saw the ball fall to Malen to slot home before the interval. Slotted into a back five in the closing stages to add more stability to the Gers backline

JOE ARIBO - 8

Completed his defensive duties with numerous headed clearances in the first-half from several Dortmund corners. Teed up the overlapping Arfield with a clever pass and worked tirelessly all evening

SCOTT ARFIELD - 7

Should’ve squared the ball to Kent when through on goal in the first half but elected to shoot and Kobel saved. Tired as the second period wore on and replaced with 20 minutes remaining

RYAN KENT - 10

Rangers' players celebrate a famous win against Dortmund.

Unstoppable at times and caused the Dortmund defence significant problems. Fouled by Meunier twice in as many minutes in the first-half. Won his team mates a penalty after displaying quick feet to beat Brandt before being clipped inside the box. Unfortunate not to get on scoresheet after tapping home a third goal which was ruled out following a VAR check.

ALFREDO MORELOS - 10

Another excellent performance from the Colombian who always comes alive in Europe. Terrorised veteran defender Mats Hummels throughout. Headed over from Tavernier’s cross after just two minutes but was a constant threat. Had a powerful close range strike cleared off the line and forced a couple of saves from Kobel. Unselfishly laid the ball off to Kent to tap into an empty net which was wrongly ruled out by the referee

SUBS

LEON BALOGUN - 7

Brought on for Barisic at the break and slotted seamlessly into the Gers defence as Van Bronckhorst opted for a change of formation to 5-3-. Superb challenge on Brandt and slid in to deny Reus at the Germany international tried to round McGregor

GLEN KAMARA - 6

Replaced Arfield and brought fresh legs to the side