The Ibrox club held successful talks with the SPFL to bring forward their Scottish Premiership clash by 24 hours this weekend

Rangers have received a welcome boost ahead of their Europa League semi-final meeting with RB Leipzig after the SPFL confirmed their fixture switch request has been approved.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’ side were due to face Motherwell at Fir Park this Sunday before travelling to Germany for the first-leg of their last four showdown with the Bundesliga high-flyers.

However, the Ibrox club launched an appeal to the SPFL at the weekend in an attempt to allow Van Bronckhorst and his players additional time to prepare for their European trip on Thursday.

Kaiyne Woolery scores Motherwell's second goal in the 2-2 draw at Ibrox despite the efforts of Rangers captain James Tavernier. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

That request has now been rubber-stamped following discussions between the clubs, Sky TV and Lanarkshire police, with their televised lunchtime kick-off brought forward 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the SPFL said: “We received a request from Rangers to bring forward their game away to Motherwell, which was scheduled for Sunday 24 April, to the previous day, giving Rangers more time to prepare for their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

“We are very pleased to be able to accommodate this request and the Motherwell v Rangers game will now be rescheduled to Saturday 23 April, with a 12 noon kick-off.

“We would like to record our sincere appreciation to Motherwell FC, Sky Sports and Police Scotland for accommodating this change, and wish Rangers the very best of luck in their European campaign.”

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows tweeted: “Would like to apologise for the length of time taken to make this call and the subsequent lack of notice of the change, which has been largely out with our control.

“We were initially approached on Good Friday, but we were only given confirmation of the change at 3.10pm today”

Rangers hope the decision will aid their chances of reaching the Europa League final.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been successful in his request for more time to prepare for the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Speaking last week, Van Bronckhorst said: “Obviously we have more games in the latter stage of the season.

“You see in other countries that other games are moved to different dates and kick-off times were changed, so I think we just want to do the best for Scotland.

“That’s why we are still involved in Europe and getting a lot of (coefficient) points for everyone.

“Hopefully the Scottish FA helps us to perform as well as possible in Europe but give us enough time to rest for games we have to play in Scotland.”

Meanwhile, Rangers are mourning the death of former winger Graham Fyfe who has passed away at the age of 70.

Fyffe scored 31 goals in 89 appearances during his time at the Ibrox club and was part of the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup winning squad of 1972.

A statement released earlier today read: “Everyone at Rangers is today deeply saddened to hear of the death of former player Graham Fyfe.

“The thoughts of everyone at the football club are with Graham’s family.”

Fans have paid tribute to their ex-player on social media.

One wrote: “R.I.P Graham - a part of our history has faded but will never be forgotten”, while another posted: “Very sad news, great players for us. Please pass our condolences to the family, you’re all in our prayers.