He wants to manage Rangers and Everton and his eyes on his first management gig.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rangers and Everton hero with designs on taking the reins at both clubs one day is reportedly closing in on his first job in senior football management.

Nikica Jelavic only spent two years at Ibrox between 2010-2012 but a barrel of goals plus a SPL and League Cup double endeared him to fans forevermore. He then moved onto Everton where again he was a fan favourite before spells with Hull City, West Ham and clubs in China before retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Croatian reports, he is set to be number one contender to be manager of Croatian side NK Lokomotiva Zagreb, where he ended his playing career and is currently U19s head coach. Current boss Silvijo Cabraja is the Croatian top flight’s longest-serving manager but is under pressure after two wins 10. They sit bottom

Jelavic’s move into management would help him get one step forward to emulating two of his favourite managers in the late Walter Smith and David Moyes, by becoming boss of both clubs in the future. Jelavic told the Daily Express in 2023: "Walter was like a really proper gentleman and he brought me to Rangers.

“He helped me a lot with advice with everything. David Moyes was the same, and I was happy to be part of their clubs. You never know in the future but, definitely, it would be great to manage Rangers or Everton. With both of these two clubs I really have special memories.

"I want to be a manager in the Premier League so this is the target for the future. I always try to set targets. Even when I was a player I was setting targets, goal targets, some numbers. Now, especially as a coach I want to set big targets - but step by step, of course."