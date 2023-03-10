The playmaker could face a big decision over his Ibrox future in the coming months.

USA legend Eric Wynalda believes Bayern Munich’s ongoing contract disputes with two attacking stars could scupper Rangers’ hopes of signing Malik Tillman on a permanent basis this summer.

Ibrox boss Michael Beale has made no secret he is eager to keep hold of the attacking midfielder after an impressive season for the Govan outfit. The 20-year-old has contributed nine goals and five assists to date, but the Gers would need to fork out a potential £5million fee to secure the player’s services on a full-time deal.

Tillman has confirmed he would be “open” to staying in Glasgow having played an important part of Beale’s squad but Wynalda reckons the Bundesliga giants may be reluctant to lose the youngster, who remains highly-rated by Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Malik Tillman is among four injured Rangers midfielders struggling to make the Viaplay Cup final against Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He insists Bayern opted to send Tillman on loan to gain more experience but a return to Germany could now be on the cards amid uncertainity surrounding the futures of Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane. Reports suggest the European heavyweights could look to cash in on the attacking duo after both players were left out of the squad due to disciplinary breaches.

Gnarby was dropped after an unsanctioned trip to Paris Fashion Week while Sane was left behind by Bayern’s team bus for last month’s trip to Borussia Monchengladbach after turning up late to the club’s meeting point and is said to have failed to agree a new contract.

With their long-term futures at the Allianz Arena in doubt, former Amercia international Wynalda thinks that could open the door for Tillman to head back to his parent club and stake his claim for a starting spot in pre-season.

He told the The Action Network’s Wondergoal Podcast: “Malik Tillman has some big decisions to make. The main reason why Bayern might be asking for his services would be the drama unfolding with Gnabry and Sane’, who are also experiencing their own should I stay or should I go situation.

“The point of the loan was never that Bayern didn’t want him. It was more that they didn´t t need him when they decided to loan him out. His performances at Rangers have been very good and Bayern have been keeping a close eye on his progress.