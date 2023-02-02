The on-loan Bayern Munich star would cost the Ibrox side a fee of around £5million to sign him permanently.

Michael Beale has confirmed he wants to keep Malik Tillman at Rangers long-term after the Bayern Munich loanee’s excellent display in Wednesday’s 3-0 Premiership victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

The attacking midfielder, who joined on a season-long loan from the Bundesliga giants last summer, has been in scintillating form in recent weeks and the Ibrox club can trigger an opton-to-buy clause that would enable him to make the move permanent.

Tillman himself previously confessed he would be open to extending his stay with the Glasgow club. It is understood the Light Blues would need to pay the Germans around £5million to make the deal happen.

Malik Tillman also netted for Rangers as they dominated their hosts.

The 20-year-old inspired his team-mates to a comfortable win in the capital, scoring his side’s second goal as Rangers produced arguably one of their strongest performances of the campaign so far.

Beale discussed his hopes for the player’s future and talked up his improvement, insisting he would love for the USA international to stick around beyond the end of his current contract.

Speaking to Sky Sports last night, Beale said: “I think it’s clear what I want. The boy’s playing well, he’s played in every game since I came to the club. He’s a very strong player for a 20-year-old and I’ve given him a lot of discipline playing in the midfield and breaking out.

“He’s a very interesting young player, with a very high ceiling. We definitely want him here at Rangers longer term. We’re all on the same page with that. It just has to be activated. The right things have got to be spoken about between the people above me and Bayern Munich.

“But I think the way he’s adapted to the ideas I’ve givn him, even before I came in, he scored some really important goals. Since I’ve been here he’s been fantastic. What an exciting player for me and my staff to work with every day.”

Alfredo Morelos scored twice either side of Tillman’s strike in Gorgie to keep Rangers within nine points of league leaders Celtic.