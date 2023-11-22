Rangers face price issue as Celtic exit likely

The Scottish Premiership is back in action this weekend with Celtic welcoming Motherwell to Parkhead as Rangers head up north to take on Aberdeen in Pittodrie. The likes of Callum McGregor and Ryan Jack have all returned from international duty following Scotland's two draws in their final Euro qualifying fixtures.

Celtic have been taking the league by storm but with Philippe Clement set for his first full quarter in the Scottish Premiership, the Hoops must watch out for their Light Blue rivals as the second stint of the domestic league continues.

Ahead of this weekend's return of domestic fixtures, here is the latest news from Rangers and Celtic...

Ex-Ibrox star costs 'too much' for Rangers return

Ryan Kent's salary demands are too much for Rangers after initial talks about a return to Ibrox for the 27-year-old winger, who will be allowed to leave Fenerbahce on loan in January only six months after leaving the Scottish Premiership club (Gazete Vatan).

The English footballer has reportedly been left frustrated and on the fringes of the squad in Istanbul with his boss Ismail Kartal criticising his fitness and performance levels.

Reports had initially suggested that with the 27-year-old likely to be sent out on loan from January, the Gers could bring him back but the news outlet Gazete Vatan details that the salary demands the Ibrox side would have to cover have proven to be "too much".

Fenerbahce are now said to be looking at other alternatives to move the ex-Rangers star Kent in the winter window.

Celtic outcast seeks homeland return

Celtic centre-half Yuki Kobayashi, who has yet to make a competitive appearance under Brendan Rodgers, is a target for several J-League clubs as the 23-year-old prepares to return to Japan on loan in January but would be keen on a return to old club Vissel Kobe (Scottish Sun).

The 23-year-old remains highly rated in his homeland, despite his flop at Celtic since arriving in January. He has made just seven appearances after arriving on a free transfer under the former boss Ange Postecoglou. The centre-back was set to be allowed to leave on loan in the summer but picked up an injury and, since returning to fitness, is playing for Celts' B team.

Kobayashi is currently seventh-choice in central defence at Parkhead and with the J League window opening in six weeks, he will hope to have a deal in place before then.

Serie A and Premier League eye Rangers starlet

Rangers remain in talks with Ross McCausland, the 20-year-old who has now won his first Northern Ireland cap, over a new deal, but there is growing interest from Europe's top leagues in the winger who is out of contract next summer and who has been scouted by Brentford (Daily Record).

Reports in Italy on Tuesday also detailed that McCausland is being monitored by Serie A sides Roma and Atalanta. Talks remain on going between the youngster and the Light Blues with the latter hoping to tie him down until 2027.