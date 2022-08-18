Rangers fans react as captain James Tavernier signs new Ibrox contract extension

The Ibrox captain has committed his long-term future to the club.

Rangers skipper James Tavernier has signed a contract extension - keeping him at Ibrox until at least 2026.

The Englishman, who joined the club in the Scottish Championship in 2015 from Wigan Athletic, has made 353 appearances for the Gers and scored an impressive 85 goals from his position at right-back.

The 30-year-old finished top goal scorer in the UEFA Europa League last season and is one of just four Light Blues captains to lead his side into a European final in Seville earlier this year.

Rangers won last season's Scottish Cup after defeating Hearts in the final. Picture: SNS

The extension was rumoured to be in the pipeline last month but has now officially been confirmed by the club, taking him beyond the 10-year threshold which will ensure he is eligible for a testimonial.

Tavernier has won four trophies during his time in Govan, including their 55th Premiership title during a remarkable unbeaten domestic season.

He has player under four different managers - Mark Warburton, Pedro Caixinha, Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst and continue to be a mainstay in the starting lineup.

Tavernier was handed the captain’s armband in the summer of 2018 by current Aston Villa boss Gerrard and added a Scottish Cup winners medal to his collection last season.

Speaking after signing his new deal, Tavernier told the club website: “I just want to spend more years here and have that security.

“It is such a great place to play football and I can’t wait to see what the coming years have to bring.

“I am settled here, my family are settled here, so it was a no-brainer to get the contact extension over the line.”

Supporters were delighted with the news, with some fans convinced he will be etched into the club’s Hall of Fame over the coming years.

One fan wrote: “More trophies, numbers, testimonial and hall of fame await you.”

Another posted: “The amount of goal involvements he already has and will continue to have domestically and in Europe must be record-breaking in terms of right backs. Delighted he wants to stick around and look forward to him being a hall of famer.”

A third added: “My favourite player for the club in my lifetime. Club legend regardless of what others think. He’s been with us ar our lows and highs.”

One supporter said: “Massive club legend regardless of the amount of medals he has. That’s due to team performances as a whole. His individual stats speak for themselves. I doubt we’ll see a better RB at the club in our lifetime.”

Another stated: “I’m really happy with this news. It goes without saying that Tav is a brilliant player. I also love him because he’s a great leader. He sets high standards and leads by example. He’s a credit to our club.”

Some fans hope Tavernier’s new contract will be the catalyst for team-mates Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent to put pen to paper on fresh deals.

One person commented: “Brilliant news, now announce Kent and Morelos extensions. Thank you Mr Rangers.”