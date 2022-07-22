The right-back is closing in on a testimonial with the club, with a deal for Ridvan Yilmaz also close to being finalised.

Rangers are set to hand captain James Tavernier a new four-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026.

The 30-year-old defender has two years remaining on his current deal as he prepares to enter his eighth season at Ibrox, meaning a new bumper contract will earn him a testimonial with the Glasgow giants.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is eager to tie down Tavernier on fresh terms, with the Englishman believed to be happy to commit his long-term future to the club.

The full back signed for Rangers for just £220k. He's the captain, led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title and is the best full back in the league - fair to say, a success.

Rangers have banked over £30million following the recent sales of Cavlin Bassey and Joe Aribo to Ajax and Southampton respectively.

Last season’s Europa League top goal scorer has been a mainstay in the Gers side since arriving from Wigan Athletic back in 2015 and is closing in on his 350 appearance.

The right-back has reportedly formed a ‘very close’ relationship with the Ibrox hierarchy in recent years and that will continue as the skipper attempts to help his team mates reclaim the Scottish Premiership title this season.

According to Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the deal is “now done and sealed” with an official announcement “expected in the next few days.”

The news comes as Rangers edge closer to completing their seventh signing of the summer in the shape of Ridvan Yilmaz.

Ridvan Yilmaz is nearing a move to Rangres. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

GlasgowWorldunderstands the Govan outfit are nearing a deal to bring the highly-rated Besiktas left-back in to provide competition for Borna Barisic.

Reports in Turkey suggest both clubs have agreed a transfer package worth around €6.5million (£5.5m), which includes a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Yilmaz has attracted interest from Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur this summer but it is Rangers who are in line to land the 21-year-old international, with negotiations taking place.