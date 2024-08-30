Nedim Bajrami of US Sassuolo has joined Rangers on a permanent deal | Getty Images

The 25-year-old midfielder earned rave reviews for his performances at Euro 2024

Nedim Bajrami has signed for Rangers on a long-term contract from Italian side Sassuolo in a deal worth £3.5 million.

The Albanian international, who shone for his nation at Euro 2024, has agreed a late move to Ibrox on Deadline Day from the Serie B outfit ahead of this weekend’s derby with Celtic in the Premiership. The 25-year-old started his career at Grasshoppers in Switzerland before making the switch to Italy with Empoli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He becomes the eleventh signing of the summer transfer window at Rangers, having made history earlier this summer after netting the quickest goal in European Championship Finals history, when he fired home after 23 seconds against Italy.

Director of Football Recruitment, Nils Koppen commented: “We are delighted to welcome Nedim to Rangers and Scottish football. He has a lot of experience having played in the Swiss league and Serie A in recent years as well as representing his country at the Euros. He will further enhance the options we have available to the manager and we feel he can be a success at the football club.”

Speaking to Rangers official website, Bajrami said: “I am delighted to be joining a club the size of Rangers. They are a club which is known throughout the world, who have won a lot of trophies and competed in a European final in recent years. I have had some good conversations with the manager and I believe Rangers is the right move for me at this point in my career. I look forward to meeting all of my new teammates and fans in the near future.”

Gers boss Philippe Clement added: “I am pleased to welcome Nedim to the club. He is someone we have kept a close eye on for a period of time and we are glad to add him to our squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of our supporters will have watched in the European Championships, as well as playing in Serie A last season. Nedim is a good age, but someone who also has experience of playing in big games and we are glad he has decided Rangers are the right club for him at this point in his career.”