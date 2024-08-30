Nedim Bajrami of Albania celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage against Italy | Getty Images

Italian club’s director confirms €4million deal for Albanian international is close to competition

Rangers transfer target Nedim Bajrami is on his way to Ibrox after the director of his Italian club confirmed a €4 million permanent deal is “being finalised” for the midfielder.

The Albanian international, who starred for his country at Euro 2024 in Germany, is close to sealing a deadline-day move to the Light Blues from Sassuolo following their relegation to Serie B. It’s been widely reported in recent hours that Rangers will shell out around £3.4m to secure the 25-year-old’s signature.

Sassuolo were eager to keep hold of Bajrami this summer, with the player under contract until 2027. However, Bajrami later confirmed he was keen on linking up with Philippe Clement’s side in Glasgow with the lure of regular European football playing a big factor in his decision.

Now Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali has told Sky Sports Italia that he expects the deal to be concluded before the window shuts. He stated: “It’s being finalised but still not done. We are working on it. I think we’ll reach an agreement soon.

Barjami will become Clement’s second capture of the day following the arrival of Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo. GlasgowWorld understands Bajrami’s transfer will be partly funded by Todd Cantwell’s imminent departure for English Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Bajrami joined Sassuolo from Empoli in January 2022. He scored four goals in 49 games with the Neroverdi last season and has made three appearances across all competitions so far this term. Sassuolo have secured five points from their opening three games in Italy’s second tier to date.