Rangers permanent transfer fee for Euro 2024 star revealed as Serie A chief confirms deal 'being finalised'
Rangers transfer target Nedim Bajrami is on his way to Ibrox after the director of his Italian club confirmed a €4 million permanent deal is “being finalised” for the midfielder.
The Albanian international, who starred for his country at Euro 2024 in Germany, is close to sealing a deadline-day move to the Light Blues from Sassuolo following their relegation to Serie B. It’s been widely reported in recent hours that Rangers will shell out around £3.4m to secure the 25-year-old’s signature.
Sassuolo were eager to keep hold of Bajrami this summer, with the player under contract until 2027. However, Bajrami later confirmed he was keen on linking up with Philippe Clement’s side in Glasgow with the lure of regular European football playing a big factor in his decision.
It follows the Europa League draw which took place in Monaco earlier today with the Gers paired against English giants Manchester United and Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford and Ibrox respectively.
Now Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali has told Sky Sports Italia that he expects the deal to be concluded before the window shuts. He stated: “It’s being finalised but still not done. We are working on it. I think we’ll reach an agreement soon.
Barjami will become Clement’s second capture of the day following the arrival of Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo. GlasgowWorld understands Bajrami’s transfer will be partly funded by Todd Cantwell’s imminent departure for English Championship side Blackburn Rovers.
Bajrami joined Sassuolo from Empoli in January 2022. He scored four goals in 49 games with the Neroverdi last season and has made three appearances across all competitions so far this term. Sassuolo have secured five points from their opening three games in Italy’s second tier to date.
