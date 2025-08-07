Ex Rangers midfielder believes star man has went ‘out the picture’ at Ibrox

It’s been an up and down few weeks for Rangers fans, as the Russell Martin era begins. The Gers beat Czech side, Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in the opening leg of their Champions League qualifier, a much needed result after the horror show at Fir Park last Saturday.

New signings Oliver Antman, Nasser Djiga, Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron and Djeidi Gassama all impressed on Tuesday night, but Martin still finds himself in a position where he must balance out the squad. In order to do this, a former Rangers man has suggested that the club should take ‘any fee they can get’ for a defender, who appears to have fallen out of favour at Ibrox.

As the left back heads for the exit door at Rangers, one former player believes it may well have been a mistake signing him in the first place.

Former Gers midfielder urges club to ‘take any fee they can’ for Yilmaz

Ridvan Yilmaz came to Rangers for a fee of around £5.3m from Besiktas in 2022, however the left back hasn’t been able to live up to his price tag. As the Turkish defender looks headed for a move away from Ibrox, one former Ger has said that the club shouldn’t have signed him in the first place.

Derek Ferguson, who played in midfield for Rangers during the 1980s, believes Yilmaz’s time at Rangers is up. Speaking to Ibrox News he said: “it was a mistake bringing him in. He’s never been one of my favourites. There were others in Scottish football at the time that could have done as good a job.

“He was touted with a move to Turkey within six months of arriving here. I don’t know him personally, but he’s another that needs moving on at what will be a loss.

“Rangers will surely take any fee they can get for him now because he’s not in the picture under Russell Martin. He’s come over here, it’s not worked out, and the quicker he leaves the better.”

Yilmaz not part of Martin’s plans

Russell Martin made it clear that Yilmaz wouldn’t be part of his plans over the summer, with the signing of Max Aarons, a right footer who he still favoured at left back over Yilmaz. Martin also started Jefte on Tuesday against Viktoria Plzen, so it would appear the Turk is third in the pecking order.

Yilmaz had a promising start to his Rangers career and held down the left back spot for a period under Clement. However at the height of 5’ 9’’, the physicality of the Scottish game was always going to test him.

It now looks as if the left back will go back to Besiktas, the same side Rangers signed him from, over the next week. He will go down as yet another Rangers player, whose legacy will be tarnished by injury and inconsistent form.

With not long to go in the window Yilmaz is not the only player Martin is keen to move on, as Hamza Igamane and Jose Cifuentes also look destined for a move elsewhere.