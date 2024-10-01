Fabio Silva left Wolves after time at Rangers | Wolves via Getty Images

The Wolves loanee spent time on loan at Rangers last term.

A Rangers flop admits there is constant cause for concern at his new club amid a difficult start to the campaign.

Fabio Silva spent the second half of last season on loan at Ibrox from Wolves, but failed to regularly impress with six goals in 25 appearances. It left his Molineux career up in the air when he returned to the Premier League club in the summer.

Silva eventually left Wolves for Las Palmas in La Liga, but his time in Spain has not started great. Despite a goal against Villarreal, his side lost 3-1, leaving them bottom of the league with no wins in eight games. Silva admits the opposition getting the lead creates a constant sense of tread for him and his teammate.

Silva eventually left Wolves for Las Palmas in La Liga, but his time in Spain has not started great. Despite a goal against Villarreal, his side lost 3-1, leaving them bottom of the league with no wins in eight games. Silva admits the opposition getting the lead creates a constant sense of tread for him and his teammate.

He told La Provincia: "We have to take the chances we have when we have them and we have to defend a little better. I feel that when they get ahead there is always danger for Las Palmas . We have to be more secure at the back. On Saturday we have a new opportunity and we have to win no matter what.

On his goal, the Wolves loanee and former Rangers striker told Tiempo de Canarias: "It's something we prepared for in training. I arrived two or three weeks ago and we need to get to know each other better, but Janu has a lot of quality. I made the movement that I had already made in other games. It's something that characterises me. Then, I scored the goal and I'm very happy.

"I think what we need now is a win. Wins change everything. A win can change everything. It has to start with us. Keep a cool head. The good thing about football is that we have another game on Saturday.”