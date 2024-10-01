SNS Group

The versatile Englishman has committed his future to the Ibrox club until the summer of 2028

Nils Koppen is adamant Rangers fans have appreciated the “incredible work ethic” and “selflessness” of Dujon Sterling after the utility star extended his Ibrox contract until the summer of 2028.

The 24-year-old, who was snapped up on a free transfer from English Premier League outfit Chelsea last summer, has gone on to make 46 appearances for the club and has displayed his versatility for Philippe Clement’s side.

Sterling has proven to be an asset in various different positions after he was initially recruited as a right-back. The former England youth international has also featured at left-back, centre-half, central midfield and as a winger for the Light Blues to date, with Clement previously joking the only area of the pitch he hasn’t played in yet is between the sticks as a keeper.

Sterling came off the bench in Sunday’s 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Hibernian and could feature during Thursday’s Europa League clash at home to French giants Lyon. Clement’s men are looking to make it two wins from two in the competition after opening their account with a 2-0 victory away to Malmo last week.

A standout performer in the League Cup final to help deliver the Gers first piece of silverware of Clement’s managerial reign, Sterling has now committed his future to the Govan club becoming a valuable member of the first-team squad over the last 12 months.

Director of Football Recruitment, Nils Koppen, said: “As well as our emphasis on external recruitment, it is important we keep a close eye on the assets we have in the squad already. Dujon is a player who has loved his Rangers journey so far and I’m sure the supporters have appreciated his selflessness and incredible work ethic. We are very pleased that he has extended his stay at the club.”

Commenting on his new deal, Sterling told the Rangers official website: “It is good to get it over the line, I am obviously proud. The club have rewarded me because they thought my performances were good last season and for me it is just about building on that this season. It gives me extra motivation that I want to do more, I have got the reward and now I want to repay the favour.

“It is a great place to work every day, with a good manager, teammates, staff and fans. It feels like a home and for me there was no reason to change that.”

Manager, Philippe Clement, commented:“We are delighted that Dujon has committed his future to the club. He has become a vital member of the squad over the past year since I came to the club, showing his potential in several positions and always being ready for the team. We are going to continue working hard together with him to get everything out of his abilities and believe he will continue to have a big impact on the squad.”