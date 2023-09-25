The incident involving James Tavernier and Motherwell’s Brodie Spencer was called into question on Sportscene.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers were fortunate to scrape a narrow 1-0 victory against Motherwell at Ibrox and livid boss Michael Beale slaughtered his players in a furious post-match press conference by admitting he had “honest words” in the dressing room.

It’s not the first time this season Light Blues supporters have vented their frustration and disappointment towards Beale’s side for their lack of creativity and loud boos once again greeted the full-time whistle on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former QPR boss has come under intense scrutiny since the start of the season, with judgment being passed over several of his new signings and their tedious style of play. The Englishman was heavily criticised for failing to win any game of importance, such as a home Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic with no away fans in attendance.

Rangers manager Michael Beale fires out instructions during the 1-0 win over Motherwell.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League was another major source of anger for supporters as the club dropped into the Europa League and a video has emerged on social media of the Ibrox boss looking somewhat fed up by his own players.

A seemingly deflated Beale was spotted shaking his head on the touchline in the 92 minute of the match as Rangers soaked up some late Motherwell pressure, leading fans split on who is exactly to blame for recent subpar performances.

Another main talking point from Sunday’s clash came in the closing stages when the visitors were frantically chasing an equaliser. Captain James Tavernier was involved in a tussle with Motherwell’s Brodie Spencer on the edge of the Rangers box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair went shoulder to shoulder with Tavernier going to ground and referee Alan Muir, without hesitation, awarding the hosts a free-kick. The incident was analysed by Lee McCulloch and Michael Stewart on Sportscene, with both pundits disgareeing with the decision and claiming that play should have been allowed to continue.

“This one is very controversial for me,” Stewart admitted. “That is not a free-kick. It is good play and the ball is worked into a great area. He gets in behind Tavernier, and he gets out muscled, plain and simple. He is very fortunate to get away with it.”