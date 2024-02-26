Rangers forward's Ibrox future unclear after manager's brutal takedown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Romanian international was a firm fans favourite at Ibrox after a blistering start to his Rangers career but saw his progress halted after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Stirling Albion in January 2022.

Ianis Hagi's injury forced him to miss over a year for the Glasgow giants though he had began to look back to his normal self during sporadic substitute appearances at the beginning of the current campaign. However, his Rangers career looked to have come to a shock end when former head coach Michael Beale allowed him to leave on loan to Spanish side Alaves late in the summer transfer window.

With Beale now long departed and replaced with head coach Philippe Clement, Hagi's future is perhaps even more unclear, especially after a recent update from his loan club Alaves indicates the player will not be extended his stay at the club beyond the current campaign.

Hagi has played 16 times in La Liga but has only registered one assist during his time at the club, with Spanish journalist Inigo Minon telling the Rangers Review the Romanian international is 'unlikely' to extend his stay at Alaves after a 'disappointing campaign' on the continent.

The forward featured in his side's 1-0 defeat to 10-man Real Madrid at the weekend but found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons after Alaves boss Luis Garcia was scathing in his criticism of the player following the loss too Jude Bellingham and co.

"Today was a game for him to have taken a step forward... and he hasn't. He played a bad game, we have to recover and continue lifting him up" Garcia told Spanish publication Marca.

"For me there are three games. Eleven against eleven we have been very good, we have read very well the way they wanted to play, we have been correct. Against ten we have not been good in attack, and then there is the last thing. They are mistakes that a soccer player cannot allow, and those points at the end of the season hurt us. Get up, learn and keep working.