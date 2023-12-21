The Rangers boss has remained tight-lipped on the possibility of the Romanian playmaker returning to Ibrox

Philippe Clement has refused to discuss a possible Rangers return for Ianis Hagi in January - admitting it is not just his decision whether the forward returns to Ibrox.

The Romanian playmaker is currently on loan at La Liga side Deportivo Alaves but has failed to score and has managed to provide only one assist in 13 league appearances to date. Hagi's loan deal runs until the summer of 2024 and his Gers career now seems to hang in the balance, despite being under contract for another two years.

Previous Light Blues boss Michael Beale sanctioned a loan exit for the 25-year-old, who had previously raised concerns over his lack of game time in Scotland after returning from a lengthy injury absence. That has led to speculation surrounding his future and whether Clement will want to give Hagi an opportunity to prove he can become a key figure as part of the Belgian's new regime.

It remains unclear whether there is the possibility of a January recall option, but Clement was asked about the matter in an interview with Romanian outlet Fanatik and was reluctant to delve into the subject, admitting that the decision lies also with the club and not just him.

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Clement admitted: "There are things that I share only in discussions with the player, not with the media. Excuse me, but it's not my style to talk in public about transfers, rumours and other collateral matters.

"I understand your skill and curiosity, but these are details we only discuss inside the club. I don't like to debate point issues when it comes to my players. We will see what happens because this is not just a decision of mine, but also of the club."

