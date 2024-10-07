The Ivorian missed the weekend win at Ibrox with injury, but is expected to be fit enough to return to the starting XI tomorrow night at the expense of Nicolas Raskin. | SNS Group

The Belgian has been unable to nail down a regular starting position in the Rangers midfield under Philippe Clement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Stewart believes Rangers fringe man Nicolas Raskin has become a “peripheral figure” at Ibrox - insisting the midfielder hasn’t offered enough to convince his manager that he can nail down a regular starting berth.

The Belgian, who created a favourable early impression after arriving in Glasgow during Michael Beale’s reign, has failed to live up to that early promise and first-team opportunities have been hard to come by since fellow countryman Philippe Clement took charge of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Aberdeen star Connor Barron has been Clement’s first-choice option in the middle of the park, but he was handed a welcome rest with Raskin given a rare start to impress during Sunday night’s 2-0 Premiership win over St Johnstone.

Loading....

However, Stewart - who was on co-commentary duty for the match - doesn't believe the 23-year-old will enjoy a sustained run in the starting XI after being “starved of any real game time” in recent months.

Speaking on Premier Sports, the outspoken pundit said: “Nicky Clark out of possession has just sat on top of (Nicolas) Raskin, who has not really been able to get involved too much in the game. He will be desperate to have an impact and an involvement. He's been starved of any real game time.

“His first couple of months at Ibrox, he looked as if he was going to be a wonderful signing for Rangers. As you said injury has meant he’s never been able to nail down that position in the middle of the park and obviously Connor Barron has come in this season, he seems to be Philippe Clement’s number one man in the middle of the park. Raskin has just become a peripheral figure really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Gers hitman Kris Boyd has been left similarly disappointed by Raskin’s drop of in form. He sighed: “The question is, what has happened to Nico Raskin? He looks a pale shadow of what he was when he arrived into Scotland. In terms of that tenacious tackling, getting after people, making things happen, he just doesn’t look the same player for whatever reason.”