GlasgowWorld takes a look at what the Scottish champions 2-2 draw with the Germans has done to nations’ UEFA ranking

Rangers put Scottish football firmly on the map after beating Europa League favourites Borussia Dortmund 6-4 on aggregate last night - but how did that aid the country’s co-efficient?

The Ibrox club netted another £1million for progressing to the last-16 of the competition for a third successive season to bring their profit up to a staggering £7.4m this year.

Scotland currently sit in ninth spot in the UEFA co-efficient rankings on 34.900 points and are narrowly in front of Russia in tenth place.

However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side secured +0.2pts for their 2-2 draw against the Bundesliga outfit and 0.2 bonus points for qualification to the round of 16.

If Scotland can finish within the top ten positions this season then the Scottish Premiership winners will automatically advance straight into the group stage of next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Rangers will hope their involvement in European football going forward will not hamper their domestic form in the remaining months of the season as they chase down leaders Celtic.

The Hoops currently have a three-point lead at the top of the table ahead of Sunday’s action which sees Ange Postecoglou’s side face Hibernian at Easter Road in the lunchtime kick-off, while the Light Blues entertain Motherwell.

In the wake of last night’s famous triumph, former Gers defender Craig Moore believes teams will now fear coming to a sold-out Ibrox.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “This team has been criticised for not being able to play under pressure or in front of the fans.

Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates his second goal of the night at Ibrox as his team defeated Borussia Dortmund 6-4 on aggregate to reach the last 16 of the Europa League. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“But I tell you they were enormous in front of the fans and the supporters were really important to get the team over the line.

“It’s a wide open tournament and playing at Ibrox you can rattle the very best of teams. If Rangers play the way they did against Dortmund, Ibrox is such a noisy place and it can be a fantastic venue to play football.