Rangers have been granted permission to sell alcohol in a marquee at Edmiston House for the upcoming Old Firm clash against Celtic on April 7th after having plans approved by council chiefs.

The Ibrox club were given the go-ahead by Glasgow City Council's licensing board on Friday to sell booze and food in the car park of the event area which will be open to home fans only ahead of kick-off and after the game.

A limited number of 200 tickets will be made available for supporters on a first come, first served basis and are expected to sell out quickly. It has also been confirmed that alcohol will not be sold during the match, with the facility reopening from 2pm until 4.30pm.

A police inspector recommended conditions including limits on alcohol and stewarding for the marquee operation considering the scale of the event and "rivalry" between the two clubs. Those requirements were accepted by the Rangers board.