Rangers injury crisis a 'major worry' as pundit identifies one returning star who can help 'ease the burden'
Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has branded his old club's lengthy injury list as a "major worry" heading into the latter stages of the season.
Gers boss Philippe Clement has been without a host of key players at various stages throughout the campaign, with summer signings Danilo and Abdallah Sima suffering a long-term injuries. Tom Lawrence, Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and Ryan Jack have also paid regular visits to the Ibrox treatment room this term.
The latest pair to be crocked in the short term are youngster Ross McCausland and utility ace Dujon Sterling and the number of injuries led Clement to use previous manager Michael Beale's early season preparation as a possible cause for the growing list of issues.
Hutton reckons that the uncontrollable nature of the injuries could have a knock-on effect in the Scottish Premiership title race, with Rangers currently two points ahead of arch rivals Celtic with nine games remaining.
Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton admitted: "It’s not just losing both Sterling and McCausland, but the injury list is a major worry. If the whole squad had been fit then I think Rangers would be in a really good position heading into these next fixtures.
"The manager has installed a really steely mentality at this moment in time. Games like the Benfica game or against Hibs – in previous seasons they might have crumbled in certain situations.
