The Ibrox side suffered their first defeat at McDiarmid Park since March 2010 on Sunday.

Around 50 livid Rangers fans gathered outside the entrance to McDiarmid Park to vent their displeasure after watching Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side slump to a shock 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone.

Video footage circulating online appears to shows Ibrox captain James Tavernier confronted by a group of furious supporters in the wake of his team’s latest costly setback, which leaves the Gers title hopes now looking relatively slim after rivals Celtic moved SEVEN points clear after seeing off Dundee United on Saturday.

The Light Blues were unable to respond after falling two goals behind through James Brown’s stunning strike and Nicky Clark in Perth, with Tavernier’s goal not enough to salvage a point to leave Van Bronckhorst under enormous pressure.

Rangers fans gather outside McDiarmid Park as the team leave the stadium following the 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Fans have grown increasingly frustrated in recent weeks following a run of poor results and performances, both domestically and in Europe and they made their feeling known to the Gers squad when leaving the stadium yesterday.

In a short clip, one supporter can be heard urging Tavernier, who had stopped to listen to their frustrations, to speak to other senior players after claiming results have been “bang out of order.”

Advertisement

Rangers earn ‘walking football’ comparison

Richard Foster highlighted the lack of intensity going forward as a major factor behind Rangers downfall but admits it is possible for Van Bronckhorst to turn the club’s predicament around.

He stated: “That was indicative of Rangers attacking play. They ended up forcing it because of all the crosses. The 29 shots is misleading because a lot of those shots are half shots from inside the box. There was nothing with real venom. It’s walking footballe. There’s no zip in the passing, they are going side to side, no one is going beyond St Johnstone.

Rangers captain James Tavernier hangs his head as St Johnstone players celebrate going 1-0 up. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“You’re always under a lot of pressure at Rangers and if you call seven behind Celtic that’s a lot and panic stations kick in. The league is definitely not over but on the back of the European disappointment with the players looking sapped of energy, confidence and have no real direction in their play.

“They need to get to the World Cup break and win the two games and try and re-energise. Van Bronkchorst is under a lot of pressure but I don’t think it’s terminal at the moment.”

Advertisement

Neil McCann was in agreement and reckons the title race is still ON. The ex-Ibrox star is adamant the Gers board will not act on the Dutchman’s future.

Asked if he felt the spotlight will now be firmly on his former team-mate, McCann told BBC Sportsound: “Yeah, and he’ll know it as well. I was watching his body language at the side of the pitch and he cut a frustrated figure. I was looking to see what was happening behind him as well, sometimes the boys behind him can come out and try and generate a bit of passion, because Gio is not that guy.

Rangers' Antonio Colak can't bear to look after another chance goes a-begging against St Johnstone (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“He doesn’t really get involved too much showing outwardly his passion, but sometimes it has to come from the bench, just to try and get the players going to try understand that it’s almost desperation. Because to fall seven points behind Celtic and how they’re playing - how they’re managing to see teams off even when they’re under pressure and not playing well - is a real concern.