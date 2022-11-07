The gap between Rangers and league leaders Celtic is now seven points at the top of the Scottish Premiership after the Gers suffered defeat to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

After the Hoops had survived a scare on Saturday against Dundee United, Rangers went to Perth looking to close the gap but were stunned by Callum Davison’s men who registered their first home win over the Gers in over 12 years.

James Brown scored his first senior goal and former Rangers striker Nicky Clark added a second before captain James Tavernier pulled one back, but it was too little too late for the Gers who ended a pitiful week in which they took the unwanted title as the worst ever Champions League group stage team.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst speaks to Sky Sports at full time after the 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

When asked on Sky Sports if he felt the pressure was on, manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst said: “It is already, the last couple of weeks. Of course, a defeat doesn’t help. But we have to continue. It is a tough one to take, the loss we had today.

“I have said it many times. If you lose 2-1 against St Johnstone away, for me there is no excuse. We are very disappointed with the result and we need to look forward. It is always difficult to take losses, especially when you are the manager and player of a big club.

“You are expected to win, that is obvious, and if you don’t win you are very disappointed. Of course, if you drop points it is always disappointing,” he added when asked if results were worrying.

